OPD identifies victim of deadly shooting in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting on Monday morning.

Officers say, Roovens Pierre, 30, was found at Ocala Fire Station #1 on Saturday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

RELATED: ‘Just terrible’: Residents shaken after shots fired in Ocala neighborhood, leaving one man dead

Pierre’s death is connected to a shooting near Northwest 16th Street. Officers have not announced any arrests as of this report.

Residents in one Ocala neighborhood are shaken after multiple shots were fired Saturday, leaving one man dead.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.