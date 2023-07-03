OPD identifies victim of deadly shooting in Ocala neighborhood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers identified the victim of a deadly weekend shooting on Monday morning.
Officers say, Roovens Pierre, 30, was found at Ocala Fire Station #1 on Saturday with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then taken to the hospital where he died.
Pierre’s death is connected to a shooting near Northwest 16th Street. Officers have not announced any arrests as of this report.
