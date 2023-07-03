Residents sue to stop state-appointed board from taking over GRU

Gainesville Residents United files lawsuit over GRU local bill
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of residents of the city of Gainesville have filed a federal lawsuit to prevent the state from taking control of Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) from the city commission.

HB 1645, which went into effect on July 1, establishes a five-member board appointed by the governor to run the utility. Gainesville Residents United’s lawsuit requests an emergency injunction to prevent the transition from city to state control.

Gainesville Residents United, et al  v. Governor Ron DeSantis, et al” argues the law violates the U.S. Constitution by infringing upon First Amendment rights and failing to adhere to due process. It also argues the law violates Florida statutes.

The new board is set to have its first meeting on October 4, 2023, after Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints the members.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs GRU local bill into law

Gainesville Residents United is a not-for-profit corporation located in Gainesville. The plaintiff’s named in the suit are Susan Bottcher, Evelyn Foxx, Robert Hutchinson, Joe Little, Michael Varvel, and Wes Wheeler.

The defendants in the lawsuit are Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida; Ashley Moody, Attorney General of Florida; and Cord Byrd, Florida Secretary of State. The city of Gainesville is also named as a “nominal defendant”.

RELATED: Gainesville leaders worry as GRU board bill passes State House

Residents of the city founded GRU in 1912 and it is owned by the city. The lawsuit alleges the state-appointed board is no longer accountable to the residents, violating their right to petition the government.

The lawsuit also calls out language in the law preventing the new board from addressing “social, political, or ideological interests.” The law only allows factors related to money or “industry best practices” to be considered.

Plaintiffs argue that language in the law violates freedom of speech rights along with petition rights and is vague.

They also claim the law gives the governor the power to make appointments on the board violating Florida’s constitution and statutes. The law was not properly noticed according to the lawsuit.

RELATED: Rep. Chuck Clemons files bill to have governor-appointed board takeover GRU

Rep. Chuck Clemons and Sen. Keith Perry sponsored HB 1645 in the House and Senate respectively. They argue the law is necessary due to the city commission’s mismanagement of the utility.

They cite GRU’s high debt burden and high prices as evidence of mismanagement.

The lawsuit was filed in Gainesville on July 3, 2023, in the United States District Court’s Northern Division.

