Russell Report: Gator fans anticipate the Netflix special ‘Swamp Kings’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are a regular viewer of the Russell Report you know I have often talked about name, image and likeness and you’re probably tired of me talking about it. But guess what, you got it, I’m going to talk about it again, and as with most things NIL, this isn’t necessarily good news for college athletics.

Recently, the NCAA sent a memo to its member schools telling them to essentially follow the guidelines they set down for NIL as opposed to ones agreed to in 32 separate state laws, all of them different with some laws actually barring the NCAA from enforcing its policies on states with NIL laws. That’s where the trouble starts.

Texas A&M created, from its original 12th man fund raising group, a new 12th man plus fund which is specifically designed to raise NIL dollars for its athletic programs. Trouble is, this is in violation of NCAA policy which prohibits universities from fund raising for NIL purposes, and through this, boosters can also receive athletic department benefits, which is expressly prohibited by the NCAA. Think the state of Texas is serious about this? A new bill went into effect two days ago prevents the NCAA from punishing Texas A&M for breaking NIL rules. If the NCAA does move to sanction the school, likely lawsuits and court proceedings would follow. What a mess.

Speaking of a mess, great reporting recently by the Atlanta Journal Constitution uncovered some rather disturbing things within the Georgia football program under Head Coach Kirby Smart. The good of course is the back-to-back national championships but the bad are things like 11 players remaining on the team despite women reporting violent encounters with them and numerous traffic related incidents of speeding, racing, and driving under the influence and where a player and a staff member were killed where police believe a street racing incident led to the accident. Doesn’t this seem eerily similar to what happened under coach Urban Meyer at Florida in that great run of 2006 through 2009. Most Gator fans didn’t like the bad publicity but many also turned the other way because of winning championships and Meyer’s tenure at Florida during that time will soon be chronicled in a Netflix special called Swamp Kings in August. Should be interesting to watch.

Finally, congratulations to Gator athletics for finishing fifth in the country in the Learfield Director’s Cup standings. Florida is the only program in the nation to finish in the top ten of the all sports standings in each of the last 39 years and this year, 12 Gator teams had top ten or better finishes to their seasons. Not bad! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

