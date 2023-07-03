Thousands expected to attend annual ‘FanFares and Fireworks’ celebrating America’s birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The event is thrown by UF’s public television station WUFT as a gift to the public according to organizers with the College of Journalism and Communications.

Sue Wagner, the community relations coordinator says more than 10 thousand people are expected to come out.

We’ve been doing this event since about 1990 in various iterations,” said Wagner. “We have four musical groups performing, there will be food trucks, and people can bring picnic baskets and enjoy the performances.”

It kicks off today from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field. Fireworks will start at 9:40 p.m.

Matcha, Sooza Brass Band, The Savants of Soul, the Gainesville Community Band, and the Gainesville Pops will be the musical guests

For safety reasons, organizers ask people to leave their dogs, sparklers, drones, guns, and alcohol at home. Coolers are allowed but may be searched by the UF’s police department.

Wagner said a two-hour special featuring today’s event will be broadcasted on WUFT on July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Below are the road closures:

Museum Road is closed near Gale Lemerand Drive, including the intersection with Lemerand. Woodlawn Drive is only accessible from Museum Road if you travel eastbound from the west side of campus, i.e., from the Lake Alice area. If you plan to park in the garages on Gale Lemerand Drive south of Museum Road, they may only be accessed from the Archer Road end of Lemerand. Likewise, the O’Connell Center parking area is best accessed from University Avenue or SW 2nd Ave.

