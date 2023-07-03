Tree trimmer dies after falling out of tree in Marion County

Fatality occurs while Bob's Tree Service works at golf course in Ocala
Fatality occurs while Bob's Tree Service works at golf course in Ocala(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Marion County after he fell from a tree while working at a golf course on State Road 200.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Ocala on Monday morning. The golf club is located off Southwest 69th Circle.

RELATED: ‘I heard BOOM’: Ocala apartment catches fire after child attempts to light firework inside

Witnesses tell TV20 the tree trimmer was working for Bob’s Tree Service.

At this time, authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Florida Amber Alert issued for Fernanda Arias, 12
Amber Alert canceled for 12-year-old missing from Duval County
TOUCH A TRUCK
The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. at Flavet Field in Gainesville.
Thousands expected to attend annual ‘FanFares and Fireworks’ celebrating America’s birthday
Officers arrived to find shell casings, but no suspects.
‘Just terrible’: Residents shaken after shots fired in Ocala neighborhood, leaving one man dead