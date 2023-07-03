Tree trimmer dies after falling out of tree in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Marion County after he fell from a tree while working at a golf course on State Road 200.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Ocala on Monday morning. The golf club is located off Southwest 69th Circle.

Witnesses tell TV20 the tree trimmer was working for Bob’s Tree Service.

At this time, authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

