Tree trimmer killed while working at Marion County golf course

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in Marion County while working on trees at a golf course on State Road 200.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the scene at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Ocala on Monday morning. The golf club is located off Southwest 69th Circle.

RELATED: ‘I heard BOOM’: Ocala apartment catches fire after child attempts to light firework inside

Witnesses tell TV20 the tree trimmer was working for Bob’s Tree Service on hole 10 at the time of the incident. The 58-year-old employee had been with the company for about 10 years.

“I saw an ambulance and I said boy somebody got hurt because I saw the tree-cutting bulldozer there,” said Jerry Mcwilliams, a resident in the golf community, “And I said I hope he didn’t get killed. When I came back I found out he was.”

The Marion County Sheriff Investigators say they do not know if the man fell out of a tree or a tree limb fell on him.

“They were cutting down some trees, and oh that’s just so awful,” said Maureen Edwards, another resident in the golf community, “I just feel so bad for them. I feel so bad for his family.”

The general manager of Royal Oaks did not wish to comment on the accident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.