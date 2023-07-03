TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving money when switching AC units
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Brett Fiore from Bounds Heating & Air to discuss switching your AC units.
Fiore spoke about new legislation that gives incentives when people change to a more energy efficient unit.
If you are needing service or installation of an AC unit you can reach Bounds Heating & Air at (352) 472-2761.
