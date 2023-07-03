TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving money when switching AC units

TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving money when switching AC units
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Brett Fiore from Bounds Heating & Air to discuss switching your AC units.

Fiore spoke about new legislation that gives incentives when people change to a more energy efficient unit.

If you are needing service or installation of an AC unit you can reach Bounds Heating & Air at (352) 472-2761.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
TV20 YOUR MONEY: Saving money when switching AC units
Tree trimmer dies after falling out of tree in Marion County
OPD identifies victim of deadly shooting in Ocala neighborhood