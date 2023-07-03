UF advertises for architect firm for future Ben Hill Griffin Stadium project.

The University of Florida football team plays its home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,...
The University of Florida football team plays its home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, nicknamed the Swamp. (Source: Pixabay user jcalderaio)(Pixabay user jcalderaio)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida is looking to make some changes in The Swamp.

The University Athletic Association is now advertising the need for an architectural firm to begin the design phase of a significant Ben Hill Griffin Stadium renovation. The formal bidding process for the job, coordinated with the UF Campus Planning, Design, and Construction Office, will begin in July.

The estimated $400 million project will focus on every aspect of the fan experience, including upgrades to the concourse, entry gates, seating, concessions and restrooms, and an enhancement of the video board and sound system. This renovation will be the largest facility project in the history of the department.

“We’ve conducted a number of studies over the last five-plus years about what the future could look like for Ben Hill Griffin Stadium,” said Athletics Director Scott Stricklin. “We’ve engaged with vendors that specialize in iconic venues and stadium experience for both fans and players while offering a variety of solutions. It is now time to take that information and engage with an architect who can present renovation, construction and phasing options for The Swamp.”

