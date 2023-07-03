UF gymnastics alum Trinity Thomas is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Thomas will return to the University of Florida as a student assistant coach for the Gator gymnastics team
Florida's Trinity Thomas celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the final of the...
Florida's Trinity Thomas celebrates after competing on the uneven bars during the final of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Trinity Thomas has been busy since she nailed her final perfect 10 of her career in the NCAA Championships back in April. Thomas posted a video on the Inside Gymnastics Twitter handle and announced that she has begun training for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thomas is known for big announcements. On Monday, Thomas won for national female collegiate athlete at the Collegiate Women’s Sports Awards. After she won the award, Thomas surprised everyone that she is enrolled for another year at Florida. The 34-time All-American is pursuing her second Masters degree in Entrepreneurship. Thomas already finished her Masters degree in Health Education and Behavior.

The U.S Olympic Team Trials takes place in Minneapolis, MN starting on June 27th, 2024.

