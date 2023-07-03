The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs Woman’s Club hosts a spaghetti dinner Monday evening. It’s meant to raise funds for the High Springs playhouse. Each plate costs $10.

Sparks fly across North Central Florida for the fourth of July. It’s the 23rd year for the city of Alachua’s celebration at Legacy Park. A full list of events for Tuesday are HERE

On Wednesday morning, the teenager accused of killing Demiah Appling is set to be in court. Waymore Gerhardt is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Dixie County. Gerhardt is charged with Appling’s murder in October of last year.

Columbia County commissioners meet on Thursday morning to discuss a nearly $1 million grant from the state legislature and $500,000 to restore an historic building. $950,000 is for a fire station and the other grant will restore the old Richardson High School.

