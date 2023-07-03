Wyatt Langford moves on from UF baseball to prepare for the MLB Amateur Draft

Langford finished with 21 HR and 57 RBI with a .373 batting average
Florida's Wyatt Langford singles during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World...
Florida's Wyatt Langford singles during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wyatt Langford said goodbye to the Florida baseball program on Friday evening through his Twitter handle. Langford is one of the many reasons that the Gators paved a path to the College World Series Final. The man nicknamed “Trenton Thunder” was responsible for eight runs batted in the final two games of the CWS Final. In Game 2′s win over LSU, Langford went 5 for 5, a homer and six runs batted in.

The Trenton, FL native dealt with a lower body injury in the first few months of the baseball season. Langford returned to the field and was one of the best hitters for Florida. Langford finished with a .373 batting average, 21 homers and 57 RBI’s. He was second on the team with 88 hits. In the preseason, Langford was predicted to be a top 10 pick in the MLB Amateur Draft. His stellar performance in the postseason helped him jump up to potentially the top 3.

The four-day draft starts on July 9th in Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park.

