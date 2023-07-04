‘Big Lee’s Barbecue’ first restaurant is opening in Ocala today

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala pitmaster and owner of Big Lee’s Barbecue, Rashad Jones is opening the doors today to his first restaurant.

Since its opening in 2014, Big Lee’s Barbecue food trucks have taken Ocala by a storm. Jones said expanding to a restaurant will open more opportunities not only for himself but his employees.

The doors open today at 11 a.m. and is located at 2611 SW 19th Avenue Road in Paddock Shoppes in Ocala.

