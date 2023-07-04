Fertilizer that contains nitrogen can’t be used on lawns the rest of the year in Alachua County
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials say fertilizer containing nitrogen can’t be used on lawns for the rest of the year.
From March to June, if fertilizer contains nitrogen, it can be no less than 50% slow-release nitrogen.
These regulations also prohibit phosphorus from being used unless there’s a deficiency in the soil.
