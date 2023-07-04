Florida legalizes fentanyl test strips

By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - People across the state now have access to a new tool to potentially prevent deadly drug overdoses. Florida joins a growing list of states allowing people to own fentanyl test strips.

This comes as more people are dying from fentanyl-related overdoses across Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows more than 5,791 people died from fentanyl in 2021, by far more than any other drug.

“I do believe the fentanyl crisis is a public health emergency,” Mary Beth Creighton said before a Senate committee in February.

Creighton’s son, Zach, died after overdosing on fentanyl in December.

She advocated for the Florida legislature to legalize fentanyl test strips.

For her, it’s about ending the stigma to help save lives.

“De-stigmatize the fact these strips were maybe used by drug dealers, but it can be used by people that might about to get a lethal dose of fentanyl,” Creighton said.

Fentanyl test strips are readily available online. Amazon has hundreds of available, with many costing less than a dollar for each strip, which is something mental health advocates love to see.

“We certainly want to have all the tools available to prevent that accidental death. And to help people get into recovery and recover from their addiction,” Florida Behavioral Health Association Melanie Brown-Woofter said.

Florida now joins 35 other states and removes fentanyl test strips from the list of drug paraphernalia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supports using the strips as a harm reduction strategy ... and allows health agencies to use federal grants to pay for them.

Brown-Woofter said it’s a strategy she’s happy to see available in Florida.

“If we can save even one life if we can save many lives, then it is a tool we want to be able to use,” Brown-Woofter said.

A tool many advocacy groups told the Gray Capital Bureau they’re going to have ready.

