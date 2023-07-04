Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man with multiple warrants on Monday after a theft totaling to $3,638.

Police say Samuel Reynolds, 22, had multiple active warrants for occupied burglary, elderly exploitation, and credit card fraud when he befriended the victim and requested to temporarily stay at the victim’s residence.

Police say that the victim accused Reynolds of stealing medicine. Reynolds then left the residence.

They say on the same day that Reynolds moved out, the victim discovered numerous items that had been stored in the bedroom Reynolds was staying in were missing. They say the stolen items, which included a Nintendo Switch, video games, headphones, sunglasses, and clothing total to be worth $3,638.

Reynolds was located and arrested Monday afternoon. His booked at the Alachua County Jail.

