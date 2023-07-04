Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after theft

Gainesville police officers arrested a man with multiple warrants on Monday after a theft...
Gainesville police officers arrested a man with multiple warrants on Monday after a theft totaling to $3,638.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man with multiple warrants on Monday after a theft totaling to $3,638.

Police say Samuel Reynolds, 22, had multiple active warrants for occupied burglary, elderly exploitation, and credit card fraud when he befriended the victim and requested to temporarily stay at the victim’s residence.

Police say that the victim accused Reynolds of stealing medicine. Reynolds then left the residence.

They say on the same day that Reynolds moved out, the victim discovered numerous items that had been stored in the bedroom Reynolds was staying in were missing. They say the stolen items, which included a Nintendo Switch, video games, headphones, sunglasses, and clothing total to be worth $3,638.

Reynolds was located and arrested Monday afternoon. His booked at the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING: ‘A tremendous mentor’: Family members of Dr. Simon Johnson remember his legacy in Gainesville

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

The doors open today at 11 a.m. and is located at 2611 SW 19th Avenue Road in Ocala.
‘Big Lee’s Barbecue’ first restaurant is opening in Ocala today
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HOMETOWN HERO: Carjie Scott is helping students in Gainesville strive for higher education
HOMETOWN HERO: Carjie Scott is helping students in Gainesville strive for higher education
HOMETOWN HERO: Carjie Scott is helping students in Gainesville strive for higher education