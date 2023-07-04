Gator track & field star Jasmine Moore turns pro

Moore would have had one season of eligibility left in outdoor track
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are apparently no more college grounds left to conquer for Florida track and field standout Jasmine Moore. The seven-time NCAA individual champion has turned pro leading into this week’s U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. She has signed with Puma.

Moore made instant impact upon her arrival in Gainesville after transferring to Florida from Georgia. She won seven of eight available NCAA titles in the long jump and triple jump, while capturing every SEC meet title in those two events as well. Her final jump as a Gator was a collegiate record triple jump of 48′6″ at last month’s NCAA championship meet.

Moore would have had one season of college eligibility left in outdoor track and field. Moore’s success earned her a spot as one of three finalists for the women’s Bowerman Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate track and field athlete across all events.

