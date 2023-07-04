GPD arrest man from Georgia for suspected robbery at gunpoint

GPD arrest a man from Georgia who is suspected of armed robbery and trying to sell stolen property.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested a man from Georgia who is suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint.

Officers say 18-year-old Clifford Worley asked to borrow a man’s cell phone on July 1st.

When that man asked for his phone back police say Worley pulled out a gun and told him to back off.

Worley and two other suspects were found about an hour later, trying to sell the phone.

Officers say Worley’s gun was also stolen, and the trio was trying to sell the phone to get money to go back to Georgia.

