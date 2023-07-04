Lake City Council approves agreement between police department and sheriff’s office

The agreement takes another step towards unifying the city and county’s emergency dispatch centers
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council wasted no time approving an agreement between the Lake City Police Department and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

They voted unanimously in favor without discussion at a very brief meeting.

The agreement takes another step towards unifying the city and county’s emergency dispatch centers.

“Most of it’s housekeeping,” said LCPD chief, Gerard Butler, “if there’s a security breach or something along those lines what has to be done?”

Currently both the police department and sheriff’s office have what is called a CAD system--or computer-assisted dispatch.

The agreement will allow the two groups to merge their CAD systems, which Chief Butler says will create a more efficient response.

“If you live in Lake City and call 911,” said Butler, “it goes out to county dispatch, they have to figure out what’s going on then they transfer to the city dispatch. Once we combine the centers, when you call the center will be able to dispatch sheriff, police, county fire, city fire and ambulance. It will make it more effective and efficient.”

Chief Butler did not discuss whether or not the move would have a financial impact.

“Both Sheriff Mark Hunter and Chief Butler say they support the full consolidation of the dispatch center.

The two shook hands following the vote and vowed to do what is best for Lake City.

“Between the two fire departments,” said Butler, “the sheriff and the police department, the city and the county, everybody is on the same page and understands this needs to be done. It’s better for everybody and it’s more cost effective.”

Chief Butler said they’re hoping to complete the consolidation by the new fiscal year in October.

