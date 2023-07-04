Micanopy in Alachua County hosts annual 4th of July Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Spectators from across the state visited the town of Micanopy for their annual Fourth of July parade. The parade is a tradition spanning decades.

Micanopy’s downtown parade drew hundreds locally and even some traveling from around the state.

“Well, I feel like the 4th of July is always celebrated at night with the fireworks and its really nice people are getting together as a community and embracing the nice warm weather”, said Emilee Way who attended the parade with a friend.

“People walk around as we walk down they say, ahh, you are the best part of the parade!”, said Nancy Macaulay, with the Friends of the Micanopy Library.

“Means growing up in the USA, which is a great country to be from and in, its just a great celebration, a yearly celebration”, said Rosie Ullman, who owns a business in downtown.

Some including Micanopy’s Mayor have been attending this parade for many years.

“A really long time, I wont give you the exact years but I’m 37 and I’ve been coming my entire life, so it is our annual parade”, said Jiana Williams, Micanopy Mayor.

“All these buildings here when I was a small boy were commercial and then it over the years it went to artists and now its gone to antiques”, said Jerome Feaster, who has attended the parade since his childhood.

“Its tradition, I’ve been doing it for 35 years”, said Charles Horn, an Uncle Sam impersonator.

And for many like “Uncle Sam”, the tradition is barely underway.

