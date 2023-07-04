Moose Lodge hosts fireworks show in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida celebrated Independence Day with a bang! In Lake City, people gathered around the Moose Lodge to watch the fireworks go off.

Moose Lodge says more than 4,700 fireworks were bought at a price of more than $8,000 to celebrate the holiday on July 4.

The fireworks show is expected to last more than an hour.

“We started off 13 years ago and nobody wanted to do it,” said Mike Arthur, a Moose Lodge member. “We did it and had about 200 people. The next year, it grew, and it grew and it just kept on growing. It’s about an hour and a half, you have to stop sometimes because it gets so smoky.”

Members say last year they had over 650 people watch the show at Watertown Lake.

