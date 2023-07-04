Moose Lodge hosts fireworks show in Lake City

In Lake City, people gathered around the Moose Lodge to watch the fireworks go off
By Ethan Budowsky and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida celebrated Independence Day with a bang! In Lake City, people gathered around the Moose Lodge to watch the fireworks go off.

Moose Lodge says more than 4,700 fireworks were bought at a price of more than $8,000 to celebrate the holiday on July 4.

The fireworks show is expected to last more than an hour.

“We started off 13 years ago and nobody wanted to do it,” said Mike Arthur, a Moose Lodge member. “We did it and had about 200 people. The next year, it grew, and it grew and it just kept on growing. It’s about an hour and a half, you have to stop sometimes because it gets so smoky.”

TRENDING: Lake City Council approves agreement between police department and sheriff’s office

Members say last year they had over 650 people watch the show at Watertown Lake.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Lake City July 4th show has more than 4,700 fireworks
Micanopy annual 4th July Parade
Micanopy in Alachua County hosts annual 4th of July Parade
Gavel
Federal judge blocks parts of new Florida election law
Federal judge blocks parts of new Florida election law