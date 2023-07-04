Tech Tuesday: The Palner Group

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And joining me today is Fred Posner with The Palner Group. Fred, thanks so much for joining us today.

It’s great to be here. It’s a beautiful studio.

So explain to us what’s The Palner Group?

All right, so The Palner Group is a tech company that is out here to help people communicate, whether it is business communication or connecting to your audience or your customers. Our goal is to make your business more efficient, to enable better communication, and to reduce your costs for the long run.

And what do you specialize in?

I specialize in voiceover IP, so large scale communication platforms and connecting, let’s say, millions of calls per day. So call centers and enterprise communications aspects like that.

And what’s the story behind The Palner Group?

All my life, I liked telephones. And so growing up in New York at the time, I used to have go always across the street to pay phones, and my parents would have to try to avoid certain streets so I wouldn’t play with phones. And around 2000, 2001, there was some open source software out there that was allowing you to make your own telephone systems. And I really just was in heaven. I could get in there, I could make my own phone ring, I could make other people’s phones ring, and then I could connect these calls together seamlessly, economically, and to do things that would really help people business-wise. And I was able to turn that into a consulting business where I could help companies engage with their customers as well as with other companies at a fraction of the cost, as well as maintain better communication than they could with proprietary plans out there that were very expensive.

Why would you say that businesses need consulting?

Businesses need consulting to specialize in what they do best. So if you started your business, you had no desire to do all the things that are required to keep your business running. I mean, if you’re an entrepreneur, you got into it because you were passionate about a certain aspect, or you really had a skillset that allowed you to help people in a certain aspect. But running a business is so much more than that. So either you have to bring in staff and run those aspects yourself, or you can bring in a consultant to help you with the things that are not your specialties.

And how has being here in Gainesville helped The Palner Group?

I believe with Gainesville having the University of Florida right here, the attraction of people to the area is great. Whether it’s coming for a football game and being able to connect to a client there, or just the diverse community that we have living in Gainesville helps you to connect people from a variety of audiences, which is phenomenal.

And where can people learn more about The Palner Group?

You can visit us on our website, P-A-L-N-E-R.com.

Well, Fred, thanks again for joining us.

It was a pleasure. Thank you for having me.

And that’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

