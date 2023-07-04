‘A tremendous mentor’: Family members of Dr. Simon Johnson remember his legacy in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family members are remembering Doctor Simon Johnson, as a prominent figure who paved the way. Dr. Johnson died Sunday night at 95 years old.

“Dr. Johnson has been a tremendous mentor,” shared his nephew, Charlie Jackson. “He’s been a person who’s guided me to many different many situations here in the city of Gainesville as well as Alachua County so very proud to have him as our uncle, uncle Simon.”

Johnson was the first tenured black professor at the University of Florida’s College of Education in 1971.

“He’s taught some of the superintendents in the schools district, he’s taught or mentors assistant superintendents, principals in the district,” shared his stepson, Curtis Peterson. “There’s probably no one in district or Alachua County that doesn’t have something they owe back to Dr. Simon Johnson as well as the folks who were at and the College of Education.”

Dr. Johnson founded the Caring and Sharing Learning School alongside his wife, Verna Johnson back in 1998. Family members say they will remember Dr. Johnson’s achievements but also his impact on the community.

“Gentle soul and heavy hammer in life,” stated Peterson. “He can just walk around in his presence would just basically make you feel so so comfortable even though he had all of these degrees and all these levels of expertise.”

Curtis Peterson is Johnson’s stepson and describes his father figure, as a fighter.

“Very very very sad,” shared Peterson. “I’ve shed some tears but we were in hospice for a week but he even defied the hospice folks. They said a couple hours to two three days and he made it seven days. So even in the end he fought and did things that other people would not do.”

As for the school, Peterson wants to expand, as he holds tight the baton of Dr. Johnson’s legacy.

