Alachua County searching for phone service contractors for the jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are soliciting proposals from contractors for phone services at the jail.

The county issued a request for proposals from any vendor that can install, operate, and maintain equipment at the jail.

In April, county commissioners voted to stop charging inmates for some calls.

The county also eliminated their contract with Securus, the company that had been running the phone service.

