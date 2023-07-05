Alachua County searching for phone service contractors for the jail

In April, county commissioners voted to stop charging inmates for some calls.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are soliciting proposals from contractors for phone services at the jail.

The county issued a request for proposals from any vendor that can install, operate, and maintain equipment at the jail.

The county also eliminated their contract with Securus, the company that had been running the phone service.

