Crash in Gainesville sends one person to the hospital

The Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the two-car crash at 700 East University Avenue at 8 a.m.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Gainesville Police Department and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a two-car crash at 700 East University Avenue at 8 a.m.

TRENDING: High Springs man receiving medical treatment after firework accident

GPD and GFR had to extract one person that was trapped in the crash.

The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

Both eastbound lanes were closed but one lane is now open.

