Epic firework display caps off 4th of July celebrations in Alachua

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people packed legacy park in Alachua to witness an incredible fireworks display.

The city of Alachua held it’s 23rd annual 4th of July celebration.

People came from all over North Central Florida for this massive event.

The night began with live musical performances, food trucks -- and concluded with an epic firework show.

The crowds rolled in for hours and basically the entire area surrounding the park was shut down.

“The fireworks are absolutely gorgeous,” said Nikki Jammer. “I’ve never seen any like them. They do a big thing here. It’s really nice.”

Alachua City Officials call this “the largest small-town fireworks display in America”.

Many residents say the atmosphere was tremendous and this is an event that brings numerous communities together.

