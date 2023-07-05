Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
Marion County Jail booking photo of Zane Wilson, 21
Marion County deputies arrest man caught sneaking out of teen girl’s room