Firework accident sends High Springs man to hospital with injury to face

A man from High Springs was sent to the hospital with facial burns after a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from High Springs was sent to the hospital with facial burns after a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July.

Officials in High Springs say a 40-year-old man had a firework explode in his hand at a playground in Cinnamon Hills Estates.

He was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with injuries to his face. No update has been given on the man’s condition as of this report, except that he is still receiving burn treatments at the hospital.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety precautions when handling fireworks.

“It was a localized unfortunate incident and it kind of reiterates the fact that if you want to play with fireworks, by all means, you’re legally entitled to on certain days in the state of Florida, and that’s New Year’s Eve, New Years Day and the Fourth of July, but read the instructions,” said Kevin Mangan, the public information officer for High Springs.

