Florida Highway Patrol deploys extra state troopers for summer’s busiest travel weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Extra state troopers will be patrolling Florida roads this week, with nearly 2.5 million Floridians driving more than 50 miles as they travel home from Independence Day vacations.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be making sure those driving during one of the summer’s busiest travel weeks get to and from their destinations safely.

They’ll be focusing on speeders, aggressive drivers, and those impaired by drugs or alcohol.

FHP Captain Peter Bergstresser says his best advice for travelers heading home is to leave early, expect delays and to slow down.

“You have different levels of drivers out there with you. You also have different incidents coming up that you may not know about, down the roadway. People have to come to a stop really quickly, and if you are speeding down the road, you are not going to be able to stop in time.”

Bergstresser is also reminding drivers to get plenty of rest and check their vehicle maintenance before traveling long distances.

TRENDING STORY: Firework accident sends High Springs man to hospital with injury to face

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.