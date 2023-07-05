Former Gator Ben Shelton advances at Wimbledon with five-set victory

Gainesville tennis star rallies, keeps composure after dropping third and fourth sets
Ben Shelton of the US returns to Japan's Taro Daniel in a first round men's singles match on...
Ben Shelton of the US returns to Japan's Taro Daniel in a first round men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LONDON (WCJB) -Gainesville’s Ben Shelton had to wait a day to collect his first career Wimbledon victory. But the wait sure was worth it. After Shelton’s first round match against Taro Daniel was suspended on Tuesday due to rain, the former Gator returned to the court and claimed a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 victory to advance to round two.

Shelton led, 6-4, 4-2 when the match was halted. But after closing out set two with ease, he dropped both the third and fourth sets before rallying to secure the win in set five. He will face the winner between Maxime Cressy and Laslo Djere.

The No. 32 seeded Shelton is hoping to keep the momentum he gained through his surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinals, which came in just his second grand slam as a pro. He is now being coached by his father, Bryan, who was also his coach at UF for two NCAA seasons that produced a national team title in 2021 and an individual crown for Shelton in 2022.

