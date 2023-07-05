Gator gymnastics alum Trinity Thomas prepares to coach as she trains for 2024 Paris Olympics

Thomas will serve as a student assistant coach on Jenny Rowland's staff
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was one of the final times Trinity Thomas would wow an audience as a Gator. Thomas recorded the final perfect 10.0 of her college career on vault during the National Championship. However, it wasn’t a goodbye.

“I love gymnastics and I’m not about to give it up and I know there is more I have to give, “ said Thomas. “And I am just excited to get in here and see what I can do.”

Thomas is not ready to call it a career yet. She plans to pursue an Olympic spot in Paris next year. Thomas will not have to leave Gainesville to make that happen. She will remain at Florida for one more year and be an student assistant coach while pursuing her 2nd Masters degree.

“I absolutely love Florida. And the coaches, the team, and the Gator nation, the Gator family. I wasn’t ready to leave and I’m excited that they are willing to have me a sixth year,” said Thomas

Thomas feels that coaching is a way to forward the momentum that she helped create.

“I kind of feel like I have to step up in that role with injuries towards the end of the season being able to help them step up. I just get to be there for them and I get to encourage them,” said Thomas. “And instill the confidence they should have into them.”

Thomas chose to not compete in any national events for the rest of the year. But the three-time SEC Gymnast of the Year cares about being 100 percent and finish rehab from a lower leg injury she suffered last season.

“The most important is to be healthy and get my strength back ang get stronger first,” said Thomas. “The skills will come but if I don’t have my health first then it doesn’t matter.”

Thomas continues to stand out in the college sports world. The 2022 All-Around champion is nominated for a couple of ESPY awards including Best Breakthrough Athlete alongside women’s basketball stars Angel Reese of LSU and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

“I’m excited just to meet people and talk about their stories, and share my journey as well,” said Thomas. “Just have fun and enjoy every moment, because it is pretty special.”

A journey worth taking despite the bumps in the road to her Olympic destination.

