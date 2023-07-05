High Springs man receiving medical treatment after firework accident

Officials in High Springs say a 40-year-old man had a firework explode in his hand in a playground in Cinnamon Hills Estates.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from high springs is getting medical treatment tonight after a fireworks accident.

He was Trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands.

