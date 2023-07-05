‘It’s been hard:’ Demiah’s family expresses frustration to delay in murder trial

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Demiah Appling lasted only a few minutes this morning.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt on first-degree murder charges for the killing of 14-year-old Demiah Appling last year.

Demiah was reported missing from her home in October. Her body was found two months later in the sun springs community of Gilchrist County.

RELATED: ‘I want him to pay’: Victim’s grandmother reacts to delay in Dixie County murder trial

Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on October 16th.

Demiah’s grandmother and uncle attended the hearing. Her uncle said family members feel the legal process is dragging on and it’s causing more pain for the family.

“It’s been hard, her not being around anymore,” said David Appling, Demiah’s uncle. “I’m with my mom supporting her, helping her out with everything, it’s just more hard for me because I was real close with her. Just trying to stay strong for her, it’s been hard for me but I do what I can.”

Gerhardt’s lawyer requested more time again to continue to conduct more interviews.

“It’s because people couldn’t get a hold of other individuals in the case, they couldn’t get other evidence in their favor. It’s going to be a long journey because trials like this is going to take a long time,” said Appling.

The judge granted the defense motion to set another pre-trial hearing for August 23rd.

Demiah’s family says they will continue to attend every court appearance until he is sentenced.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.