‘It’s been hard:’ Demiah’s family expresses frustration to delay in murder trial

Demiah logo
Demiah logo(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Demiah Appling lasted only a few minutes this morning.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Waymore Gerhardt on first-degree murder charges for the killing of 14-year-old Demiah Appling last year.

Demiah was reported missing from her home in October. Her body was found two months later in the sun springs community of Gilchrist County.

RELATED: ‘I want him to pay’: Victim’s grandmother reacts to delay in Dixie County murder trial

Investigators say Gerhardt shot Demiah in the head on October 16th.

Demiah’s grandmother and uncle attended the hearing. Her uncle said family members feel the legal process is dragging on and it’s causing more pain for the family.

“It’s been hard, her not being around anymore,” said David Appling, Demiah’s uncle. “I’m with my mom supporting her, helping her out with everything, it’s just more hard for me because I was real close with her. Just trying to stay strong for her, it’s been hard for me but I do what I can.”

Gerhardt’s lawyer requested more time again to continue to conduct more interviews.

“It’s because people couldn’t get a hold of other individuals in the case, they couldn’t get other evidence in their favor. It’s going to be a long journey because trials like this is going to take a long time,” said Appling.

The judge granted the defense motion to set another pre-trial hearing for August 23rd.

Demiah’s family says they will continue to attend every court appearance until he is sentenced.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Gators backup Quarterback Jalen Kitna, 19, makes first appearance in court
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges
Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna agrees to plea deal that drops 5 felony child porn charges
Marion County deputies arrest man caught sneaking out of teen girl’s room
Man dies after being hit by train near CSX railroad crossing
Train hits pedestrian, Ocala Police investigate