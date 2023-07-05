Man fatally struck by train

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are investigating after a train hit a pedestrian.

Officers were called to the railroad crossing at the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street near Interfaith Emergency Services.

They say a southbound CSX train struck a pedestrian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

