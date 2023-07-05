Marion County deputies arrest man caught sneaking out of teen girl’s room

Marion County Jail booking photo of Zane Wilson, 21
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Belleview was caught by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a late-night rendezvous with an underage girl.

Deputies arrested Zane Wilson, 21, as he climbed out of the 14-year-old victim’s bedroom window on Friday night. He was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a teenager under the age of 18.

According to the arrest report, Wilson and the victim met at Marion Therapeutic Riding Association. The victim shared her location with Wilson on “Life 360″, a family tracking app.

On Friday, the victim snuck Wilson through the window into her bedroom and they had sex. Deputies were called out to the home and found Wilson as he tried to leave.

