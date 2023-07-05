Marion County fire crew extinguish car fire

Fire crew arrived on scene at 1:45 P.M. to find the pickup truck 50% engulfed in flames.(Marion County Fire Rescue)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County fire crew extinguished a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire at 1:41 P.M. They say the 911 caller reported that the car was on fire and was spreading to trees and a residential structure.

Fire crew arrived on scene at 1:45 P.M. to find the pickup truck 50% engulfed in flames.

Firefighters called the fire under control at 1:46 P.M. They reported no injuries to firefighter or civilians.

