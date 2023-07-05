Marion County Fire Rescue extinguishes Dunnellon house fire

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters extinguished a house fire in Dunnellon early Wednesday morning.

Fire crew were dispatched to the residential structure fire on Chestnut Street at 12:08 A.M. They say the house was filled with smoke, but 911 callers said that everyone was out of the structure and accounted for.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 12:11 A.M. and reported the home to be fully engulfed in flames. As they extinguished the fire, rescue crews searched the building with no findings.

Fire crew reported that the fire was under control at 12:29 A.M.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Fire rescue officials say the American Red Cross was called in to assist the family.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews immediately deployed a hose line to battle the blaze. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

