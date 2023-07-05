North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Independence Day Symbols

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall he displays memorabilia of symbols that represent Independence Day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of Antique City Mall he displays memorabilia of symbols that represent Independence Day. The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday in the U.S since 1941 but the tradition dates back to the 18th century. Since 1776 when the Declaration of Independence drafted by Thomas Jefferson was signed, we celebrate the holiday on July 4th as the birth of American Independence.

Each of these items has a symbol of the flag of the united states also known as " Old Glory “. The name was first applied to the U.S flag by a young sea captain named William Driver in 1824, living in Salem, Massachusetts one day his mother and a group of local young ladies presented him with a flag in which he was delighted.

Also present in display is three foot figurine of a man in a big blue overcoat, red boetie and a patriotic top hat known as " Uncle Sam “. Most historians believe the name came from a man named Sam Wilson who supplied beef to American troops during the War of 1812, his friends called him " Uncle Sam “.

We also have the representation of Lady Liberty, the bald eagle, and a image of the Statue of Liberty. In a retail setting their is no price for freedom.

