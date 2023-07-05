Ocala man sentenced to life in prison after fracturing a woman’s skull with a hammer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was sentenced to life in prison after fracturing a woman’s skull with a hammer.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies say Timothy Kydd, 33, was arrested in 2019 for hitting the victim after she asked him to leave her house.

While in jail, Kydd broke a sprinkler system in his cell twice and hit a detention officer.

TRENDING: Epic firework display caps off 4th of July celebrations in Alachua

Kydd also mailed a letter to Marion County’s chief judge saying that there was a bomb in the courthouse.

Last week, Kydd was sentenced to life in prison for attempted second degree murder.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.