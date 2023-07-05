Ocala man sentenced to life in prison after fracturing a woman’s skull with a hammer

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies say Timothy Kydd, 33, was arrested in 2019 for hitting the victim after she asked him to leave her house.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was sentenced to life in prison after fracturing a woman’s skull with a hammer.

While in jail, Kydd broke a sprinkler system in his cell twice and hit a detention officer.

While in jail, Kydd broke a sprinkler system in his cell twice and hit a detention officer.

Kydd also mailed a letter to Marion County’s chief judge saying that there was a bomb in the courthouse.

Last week, Kydd was sentenced to life in prison for attempted second degree murder.

