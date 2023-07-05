Paige’s Kitchen: Firecrackers

Florida's isn’t the only place you will find triple digit temperatures these days.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A stroll down the cracker aisle in your grocery store can be overwhelming. Today you will find hundreds of flavors, sizes and textures. Tonight, we will focus on an old-time favorite cracker, the saltine. Once you take a bite, I guarantee you will be back for more. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 16 oz. box of saltine crackers
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 4 Tbsp. (about 2 packages) Hidden Valley ranch dressing mix
  • 3 Tbsp. red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups olive oil

Instructions

1. Using a large 2 gallon Ziploc bag, pour in the olive oil, seasonings, and spices. Close the bag and knead to mix the ingredients together.

2. Place all 4 sleeves of crackers in the bag, re-seal, and gently turn the bag over several times to coat the crackers with the spice mixture. Periodically turn the bag over to make sure all crackers are coated.

3. Let the bag sit overnight.

4. Put crackers on a foiled lined baking sheet. Bake at 250°F for about 15 minutes.

