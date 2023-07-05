Train hits pedestrian, Ocala Police investigate

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 48-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Ocala during the Fourth of July holiday.

Ocala Police Department officers were called to the railroad crossing at the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street near Interfaith Emergency Services. They say a southbound CSX train struck a pedestrian.

Officers are investigating the incident. They do not believe the victim was trying to take his own life.

