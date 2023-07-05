Two prominent community leaders part of suit against Governor over GRU control

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The battle for control of Gainesville Regional Utilities continues as now some Gainesville residents are filing suit against the state, including a former Alachua County commission chair and the current president of the Alachua County NAACP.

Robert Hutchinson is returning to the public spotlight to fight back against the governor taking control of GRU.

“I wasn’t paying a lot of attention to what was going on until I actually read the bill and I realized this thing makes no sense,” said Hutchinson, who retired from the board in 2020.

He is one of six residents filing a federal suit--along with Gainesville residents united--against governor Ron DeSantis along with Florida’s attorney general and secretary of state.

“It removes all accountability and responsibility for the people who will be running the utilities,” said Hutchinson. “The only person this five-member utility board will answer to is the governor and he doesn’t have time to pay attention to what’s going on.”

Joining Hutchinson is Evelyn Foxx--the president of Alachua County’s NAACP--who says she is suing as a private citizen.

“It would be travesty for this bill to go any farther,” said Foxx, “so we’re doing anything we can to perhaps do some amendments or resolutions.”

She wants residents to be able to vote for members of the board.

“We were not given an opportunity to voice our opinion,” said Foxx. “It was not put a referendum so that all of the citizens of Gainesville would be able to vote on it.”

State Senator Keith Perry called the suit a waste of time.

“We have the opportunity to make a different direction for GRU,” said Perry. “If you look at what has happened over the last 15 years to GRU, they have absolutely taken an incredible public utility and pretty much run it into the ground.”

He believes a governor-appointed board is the best way to give a voice to GRU customers outside Gainesville city limits.

“You have about 37 or 38 percent of the utility users that live outside of the city limits,” said Perry. “The tagline of GRU is ‘owned by the people it serves’, which is not correct.”

The city of Gainesville is listed as a nominal defendant in the case.

Hutchinson said he expects city leaders to file their own suit against governor DeSantis in state court in the coming days.

