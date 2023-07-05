Types of BelVita breakfast sandwich recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown...
The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of BelVita breakfast sandwiches.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two types of BelVita breakfast sandwiches are under voluntary recall because they may contain undeclared peanut that can cause an allergic reaction.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall Monday after discovering the “potential presence of peanut protein residue” resulting from cross-contact on the manufacturing line.

The products under recall are various sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar with vanilla creme varieties of the breakfast sandwich. They were sold nationwide.

Mondelez said there have been three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to the products. Those who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts should not consume them.

Any of the products under recall should be thrown away.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 for more information about the recall.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened

Latest News

Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot and wounded in D.C., as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap is a 13-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County, North Carolina. He was...
Trooper shot when stranded motorist opens fire on him, authorities say
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
Boy's shopping spree dream comes true after heartbreaking prank