UF Alert: Library swept after threatening phone call

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers with three agencies responded to the University of Florida campus on Wednesday morning after they say someone made a prank call threatening a shooting.

Investigators say the caller threatened to shoot people at Library West. UF students and staff got a U-F Alert warning them to avoid the area.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, the Gainesville Police Department, and the UF Police Department worked together to search the entire library. Nothing of concern was found.

