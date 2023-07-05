Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative schedules meeting to discuss water treatment

A notice in the Cedar Key News indicates the new Waccasassa Water and Wastewater Cooperative will hold an organizational meeting on July 19th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The next step towards bringing drinking water to parts of levy county will take place this month.

As part of the Suwannee River Water Management District, the cooperative would provide water and wastewater services to Cedar Key, Otter Creek, and Bronson.

The state is in the process of reviewing a request for funding.

