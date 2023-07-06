2 men arrested for selling fake Taylor Swift tickets for $1,000, police say

Gilberto Torres (left) and Beng Sweet (right) face theft charges following their arrests Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Two men are accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans during her shows last weekend in Cincinnati.

Beng Sweet, of Covington, Kentucky, and Gilberto Torres, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, face theft charges following their arrests Friday.

The two men used fake ID vendor badges to sell fake $1,000 tickets to the Eras Tour, according to Cincinnati police.

At least one person fell prey to the alleged scam and paid for the fake tickets, according to the criminal complaint.

Sweet, 51, posted bond Saturday. Torres, 53, remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Swift played two back-to-back sold-out shows at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

