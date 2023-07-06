Alachua County Pets: Grizzly, Sprout, and Tanner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Are you looking for a teddy bear? Let us introduce you to Grizzly! This love bug is full of joy and is looking for a buddy who likes to play outside.

Everyone needs a little sunshine in their life, and Sprout knows just the thing. His bright personality and love of toys can put anyone in a good mood.

Lastly is a blonde boy with a heart of gold Tanner. Tanner is great with tricks as long as a treat is involved and would not mind cuddling on the couch with a movie.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us.

