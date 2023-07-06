Columbia County, Lake City combine 911 dispatch centers

Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Lake City Police Department
Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Lake City Police Department
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders in Columbia County are taking another step forward in bringing faster emergency response to people in their area.

Columbia County commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake City Police Department. The agencies are merging their communications center for dispatching 911 calls.

Police Chief Gerald Butler says, when the merger is finished, it will be easier for city residents to get help when they call 911.

“If you live in the city and you call 911, it rings out to the county dispatch,” explained Butler. “You have to explain to them what happened. They determine it’s in the city. They then transfer that call to the city, the city dispatch is pretty much gonna ask you the same questions. Now in an emergency, minutes count. you don’t want to be explaining to two different people what’s going on.”

City and county leaders hope to finalize the merger by October when commissioners set their budget.

