Crash in Marion County kills a 19-year-old woman

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old woman from Ocala has died after a crash in Marion County early Thursday morning.

According to FHP officials, the 19-year-old was traveling south on the paved shoulder of US 441 on a moped at midnight.

The woman entered a construction zone area where the southbound paved shoulder transitioned to rock that had a drop-off.

When she entered the rocky area, she was thrown off the moped where an SUV then hit her.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced the 19-year-old dead on the scene.

