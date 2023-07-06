Crash in Marion County kills a 19-year-old woman

According to FHP officials, the 19-year-old was traveling south on the paved shoulder of US 441 on a moped at midnight.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A 19-year-old woman from Ocala has died after a crash in Marion County early Thursday morning.

The woman entered a construction zone area where the southbound paved shoulder transitioned to rock that had a drop-off.

When she entered the rocky area, she was thrown off the moped where an SUV then hit her.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced the 19-year-old dead on the scene.

