Demolition continues on St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What remained of the St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Northwest Gainesville is finally being demolished.

The church’s sanctuary was torn down in 2018, but smaller buildings on the campus were left standing.

Crews have cleared trees and are in the process of tearing down the leftover buildings.

Residents of surrounding neighborhoods say the property has attracted homeless people and accumulated trash.

A lease listing on the Collier Company’s website, the mixed-use property can be used for “childcare facilities, medical uses, financial services, personal care services, veterinary care and business offices.”

“I think it’s going to be commercial, which is going to be good. That whole corner looks so much better now that it’s been cleared.”

We’ve reached out to city leaders as well as the real estate agency and developer during the last week to find out exactly what is being built.

So far, we’ve been told a bank, a cox communications office, and a pediatric office are possibilities, but have not yet received official confirmation.

