Demolition continues on St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property

Crews have cleared trees and are in the process of tearing down the leftover buildings.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What remained of the St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Northwest Gainesville is finally being demolished.

The church’s sanctuary was torn down in 2018, but smaller buildings on the campus were left standing.

Crews have cleared trees and are in the process of tearing down the leftover buildings.

Residents of surrounding neighborhoods say the property has attracted homeless people and accumulated trash.

A lease listing on the Collier Company’s website, the mixed-use property can be used for “childcare facilities, medical uses, financial services, personal care services, veterinary care and business offices.”

“I think it’s going to be commercial, which is going to be good. That whole corner looks so much better now that it’s been cleared.”

Kenneth Stowell, Suburban Heights resident

We’ve reached out to city leaders as well as the real estate agency and developer during the last week to find out exactly what is being built.

So far, we’ve been told a bank, a cox communications office, and a pediatric office are possibilities, but have not yet received official confirmation.

TRENDING STORY: Florida eliminates permanent alimony

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The permitless carry law does not remove any gun eligibility requirements, such as who can...
Statewide constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1st
Jonathon Segar, 31, suspect in deadly shooting
Williston Police locate man accused of killing mother of his child
A manhunt is underway after a deadly shooting at a boat shop in Williston on Monday morning...
Williston Police report murder suspect died of a gunshot wound in Georgia
Tanker truck flips on I-75 in Gainesville spilling thousands of pounds of chemicals
All lanes on I-75 affected by chemical spill have been reopened
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door

Latest News

Bradford County Jail booking photo of James Ross
Starke Police arrest protester in drag on charge of breaching the peace
Demolition continues on St. Michael’s Episcopal Church property
MCSO officials are not releasing a lot of information on the suspect or the victim at this...
MCSO deputies search for gas station gunman, one man in hospital
Jalen Kitna, 19, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State attorney’s office explains decision to drop charges against former UF QB Jalen Kitna