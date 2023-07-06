Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches online grant portal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection launched an online grant portal.

Local governments, academic organizations, and non-profits are able to use the site to apply for water-related grant programs.

The DEP says they’re looking for proposals for existing projects as well as new ones passed during this year’s legislative session.

For the application, click HERE.

