Florida Department of Environmental Protection launches online grant portal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection launched an online grant portal.

Local governments, academic organizations, and non-profits are able to use the site to apply for water-related grant programs.

The DEP says they’re looking for proposals for existing projects as well as new ones passed during this year’s legislative session.

For the application, click HERE.

